Saturday, February 21, 2026
HomeInternational NewsAlUla Ramadan Football Tournament kicks off at Skhirat Stadium
International News

AlUla Ramadan Football Tournament kicks off at Skhirat Stadium

38

AlUla, Feb 21 (APP/SPA): AlUla Ramadan Football Tournament 2026, organized by AlUla Club, started at Skhirat Stadium with eight teams from across the governorate, aiming to promote youth participation and healthy lifestyles during the holy month.
Beyond the competition, the event serves as a social hub, featuring an opening ceremony with local artisan displays and activities for fans.
By providing a structured competitive environment, the tournament supports the Quality of Life Program’s goals, fostering local talent while positioning AlUla as a center for community sports.
Matches will continue nightly through March 4.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan