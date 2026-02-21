AlUla Ramadan Football Tournament kicks off at Skhirat Stadium

AlUla, Feb 21 (APP/SPA): AlUla Ramadan Football Tournament 2026, organized by AlUla Club, started at Skhirat Stadium with eight teams from across the governorate, aiming to promote youth participation and healthy lifestyles during the holy month.

Beyond the competition, the event serves as a social hub, featuring an opening ceremony with local artisan displays and activities for fans.

By providing a structured competitive environment, the tournament supports the Quality of Life Program’s goals, fostering local talent while positioning AlUla as a center for community sports.

Matches will continue nightly through March 4.