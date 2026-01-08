Aleppo governor inspects IDP centers and services for displaced residents

- Advertisement -

Aleppo, Jan 8 (SANA/APP): Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib conducted a field visit on Wednesday to several shelter centers in Aleppo, accompanied by his deputies, to assess the conditions of displaced residents and the services provided to them.

The visit included meetings with displaced families from the neighborhoods of al-Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud, as well as surrounding areas, where officials reviewed their needs and discussed ways to improve shelter conditions.

Governor Al-Gharib emphasized that efforts to meet the needs of displaced residents will continue, stressing that citizens’ safety and dignity remain a top priority in all measures taken.

Al-Gharib had earlier issued a decision to form the “Central Committee for Aleppo Response”, tasked with monitoring the situation of displaced persons due to the current circumstances, providing shelter and support for them, and coordinating directly with government bodies and local and international organizations to ensure unified efforts, enhanced response effectiveness, and mitigation of humanitarian impacts.