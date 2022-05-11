Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israel West Bank raid

Jenin, Palestinian Territories, May 11 (AFP/APP):Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the network and Palestinian witnesses said. Al Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead "deliberately" and "in cold blood" by Israeli troops. Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service. The Israeli army confirmed it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early Wednesday, but denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter. "The (army) of course does not aim at journalists," a military official told AFP. A statement from Al Jazeera said: "In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera's correspondent in Palestine." It called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their "intentional targeting and killing" of the journalist. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel was seeking a "joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh". "Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth," Lapid added. The prime minister said Palestinian gunmen in the camp were likely responsible for Abu Aqleh's death. Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samudi, was wounded in the incident, the broadcaster added. The fatal shooting comes nearly a year after an Israeli air strike destroyed a Gaza building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and news agency AP.