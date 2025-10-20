Al Dhafra Dates Festival, Auction launches its 4th edition

- Advertisement -

AL DHAFRA, Oct 20 (BelTA /APP): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the fourth edition of Al Dhafra Dates Festival and Auction, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, was launched in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi.

The festival, which will run until 26 October 2025, seeks to strengthen its standing as a leading international heritage event by promoting date production, showcasing premium varieties, supporting national food security goals, encouraging farmers to improve quality standards, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge in palm cultivation.

This year’s edition will feature 21 competitions with 173 prizes valued at more than AED5.5 million, spanning date beauty contests, honey competitions, cooking, date packaging, painting, and photography.

At the heart of the festival is the daily Date Auction, the most anticipated event for date enthusiasts, where visitors will have the opportunity to bid on premium Emirati dates of various types and grades presented on dedicated display tables.

Alongside the competitions and auctions, the event will offer a wide variety of cultural and educational activities, including traditional folk performances, photography and paintings exhibitions, heritage crafts, awareness lectures, and creative workshops for all age groups. Attendees can also explore retail outlets offering dates and date products, farming equipment, and a dedicated Honey Village.

Government and private sector entities will also take part with pavilions featuring interactive programmes, awareness platforms for farmers and visitors, and displays of their latest services and innovations in the agricultural field.

This year, the festival will host the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour, highlighting cultural and agricultural exchange and deepening cooperation between the two nations, particularly in palm cultivation and date production, as well as across other key sectors.