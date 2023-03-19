AJK President terms India’s intransigence stumbling block in way of peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (AJK): , Mar 19 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said there was a dire need that the influential world governments, especially the US should play their role in the early peaceful resolution of the lingering issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the training course of the National Defense University at the presidency at the State metropolis on Sunday.

Military officers from more than 25 countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Germany, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Egypt, Palestine, Nepal, Myanmar, Indonesia, Kenya, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia, Jordan and Iran were in the delegation.

Terming India’s policy of intransigence as the biggest hurdle in the way of peace in South Asia, the AJK president said that an inclusive dialogue, involving all the parties, including the Kashmiri representatives was imperative to find a lasting solution to the long-drawn conflict.

Referring to third-party mediation, the AJK president said that countries like US should play the role of mediation to solve this problem once and for all.

While referring to the fast deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK president said that the international community has a moral responsibility to get the dispute resolved in line with the UNSC resolutions, besides guaranteeing the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir, also provided a comprehensive roadmap for an amicable settlement of the dispute.

” All that Kashmiris want is that the United Nations must fulfil its obligations on Kashmir and make sure that the resolutions are implemented,” the AJK president said, adding that India, which took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, was now refusing to implement the UNSC resolutions that granted the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris had rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their promised right.

He said that after revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, India was hell-bent on changing the demography of the occupied Kashmir to convert the Muslim majority into a minority. So far, he said that the occupation authorities have issued more than 42 lakh fake domiciles to outsiders.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that serious violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and mistreatment of minorities had exposed India’s ugly face.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he said that the prolonged military occupation of Kashmir by India was a threat to peace and stability in the region.

About growing intolerance and rising tides of xenophobia within Indian society, he said that persecution of minorities at the hands of the RSS-influenced regime had left India’s so called democracy exposed at the international level.

Replying to a query, the AJK president, while ruling out any out-of-the-box solution to the Kashmir problem, made it clear that the Kashmiri people want a referendum according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

He said that holding a referendum in Kashmir was the only solution acceptable to the Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Air Vice Marshal Imran Saif briefed the President of the objectives of the delegation’s visit.

Imran Saif, presented the shield to the President, while on this occasion President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also gave the shield to the head of the delegation.