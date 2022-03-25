AJK PM lauds OIC for its principled stance on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niaizi on Friday lauded the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) for reiterating its principled stance on the issue of Kashmir.

The strong-worded resolution , adopted by the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Islamabad, asking the Indian government to reverse all the illegal actions it had taken on Kashmir since August 5, 2019 was a great diplomatic achievement of Pakistan, he said while talking to journalists here.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) PM said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true benefactor of the Kashmiri people as he projected their cause at international level.

Imran Khan, he said, had emerged as the leader of Muslim world. He made a tireless campaign against Islamophobia and raised his voice against it at different world forums.

The United Nations General Assembly’s landmark decision to declare March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia was yet another big achievement and the credit for it went to Imran Khan, he added.

Lambasting opposition parties’ negative role in the politics, PM Niazi said it was very unfortunate that they wanted to create hurdles in holding the OIC-CFM moot.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was as an “immature” politician. It would be better for him to follow the politics of his grandfather rather than his father, he added.

He said the opposition alliance had again resorted to the Changa-Manga and Murree politics by supporting trend of horse-trading and floor crossing by the ruling party’s members.

He, however, maintained that the opposition’s nefarious design to oust the prime minister would be thwarted despite all odds. Defeating the “gang of thieves” was a matter of security and survival of Pakistan, he added.

PM Naizi said the people hailing from all three divisions of Azad Kashmir would participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rally to be held in Islamabad on March 27, to express their solidarity with their leader.

Cabinet ministers and the PTI office-bearers including Ershad Mahmud , Dewan Ali Chughtai, Muhammad Rashid, Riyaz Gujja, Raja Masoor and several others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a British delegation that called on AJK PM reiterated Kashmiri expatriate community’s resolve to highlight the Kashmir cause at international level.

The PM asked the delegation to raise the Kashmir issue in the UK Parliament and expose india’s ugly face before the world.