Ahsan for Institutional resolve to discourage chaos, ensure business-friendly environ

JEDDAH, Apr 11 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, has called upon state institutions to exhibit greater determination in ensuring that there would be no chaos and anarchy in the country anymore.

“Every institution of the country will have to ensure that chaos and anarchy cannot be allowed anymore,” he said while addressing a dinner reception hosted in his honor in Jeddah.

He said the country had faced 75 years of difficulties, political chaos, instability, and “Now we have to make its economy a positive example for the world with tireless work for the next 24 years.”

After 24 years, he said, Pakistan and India would be completing 100 years of independence and “We have to prove that Pakistan is not a failed state but a successful state.”

The planning minister said the election results of February 8 had been acknowledged by all the parties as each party formed the government where it had its mandate.

Ahsan Iqbal said the stock market had crossed the 70,000 points barrier, which was a testimony that the country’s economy was heading in the right direction. “But we are still far from our target.”

He said a person, who could not be called a leader, for his political gains remained attempting to dent Pakistan’s credibility as an investment-friendly destination for foreign investors. “How do investors come to Pakistan in such an atmosphere of effort?”, he questioned.

He said it was the era of G7 and G20, adding “This ranking is not related to political agenda but economic growth and per capita income.”

The planning minister questioned whether Pakistan was more corrupt than India or Bangladesh? But a politician, spent all his time destroying the self-esteem of the nation by portraying the country as a corrupt state through his negative social media, and even did not spare the national institutions, he added.

Setting aside all the negative campaigns against Pakistan, he said, the nation’s hallmark was hard work and intelligence, recognized by the whole world and its proof was overseas Pakistanis who were playing an important role in the development of different countries.

“We have to bury the negative politics and adopt the positive politics, that is our survival. People are fed up with the politics of anarchy and chaos,” he remarked.

During the recent visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia, he said, Pakistan’s sincere friend Saudi Arabia extended a very warm and exemplary welcome to the delegation which was led by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Ahsan Iqbal said Saudi Arabia and other Gulf-friendly countries were going to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, urging overseas Pakistanis to play the role of Pakistan’s ‘sales agents’ while staying there and fill the markets with Pakistani products.

Member of the National Assembly Armaghan Subhani also addressed the ceremony and thanked PML-N’s General Secretary Malik Manzoor and Jeddah Secretary-General Maher Abdul Khaliq for working to strengthen the party.

Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Haji Ikramul Haq also attended the Eid Milan dinner.