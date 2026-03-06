Agreements worth over SAR311 million signed at Jood Eskan Non-Profit Sector Night

Riyadh, Mar 6 (, SPA/APP): In the presence of Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, the non-profit sector night of the Al-Jood Menna Wa Feena campaign — affiliated with the Jood Housing platform — was held, aiming to strengthen partnerships with the non-profit sector to support developmental housing and enable eligible families to achieve housing stability.

The event witnessed the signing of several agreements with non-profit entities to provide housing solutions for eligible families, benefiting more than 2,500 families and totaling SAR311,229,500 in value, reflecting the level of integration between government entities and the non-profit sector in achieving developmental housing targets.

Al-Hogail affirmed that this integration is a key pillar in enhancing social stability, noting that these partnerships contribute to expanding developmental initiatives and achieving a sustainable impact for eligible families.