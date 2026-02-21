Agenda set for upcoming Union State summit

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (BelTA/APP): The Union State Permanent Committee has announced that all items on the agenda for the upcoming Supreme State Council meeting scheduled for 26 February are ready, BelTA learned from the Permanent Committee’s website.

“During its meeting, the Permanent Committee received a report on the status of preparations for the Supreme State Council of the Union State, scheduled for 26 February. The committee stated that all items on the agenda have been finalized,” the statement reads.

As BelTA previously reported, seven items have been included on the Supreme State Council meeting agenda. It is planned that the Supreme State Council will consider the main areas for implementing the provisions of the Union State Treaty. Plans are in place to finalize the matter concerning the organization and development of cross-border commuter passenger rail service within the Union State between adjacent border territories of Russian Federation constituent entities and regions of the Republic of Belarus.

Decisions are expected to be made on establishing the Union State Committee on Standardization and Quality, as well as presenting the Union State Awards in Literature and Arts for 2025-2026. Mutual support and cooperation in international justice are also scheduled for discussion.