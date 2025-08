- Advertisement -

KABUL, Aug 4 (Xinhua/APP): One traveler lost his life and six others sustained injuries as a vehicle turned turtle in northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province on Sunday, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said Monday.

The incident occurred in Kohistan district, the official confirmed, without providing further details.

Earlier on Friday, police also reported seven dead and one injured due to twin road accidents in Badakhshan.