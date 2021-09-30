Acting FM of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan fetes diplomats

KABUL, Sep 30 (APP): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi hosted a dinner reception for the diplomats in Kabul on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate Mullah Bradar was the guest of honor at the dinner reception, which was attended by diplomats of various including Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Deputy Information Minister of the Islamic Emirate and Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a twitter post shared the video clip of dinner.

د اسلامي امارت د بهرنیو چارو سر پرست وزیر محترم مولوي امیرخان متقي د سیاسي استازولیو استازو( سفیرانو) ته میلمستیا کړې وه چي د څو برخو کتلو ته یې ستاسي پام را اړوو. pic.twitter.com/RysrtWiWNd — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) September 30, 2021

Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan in his tweet said he attended with honor and pleasure the dinner hosted by Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul for the diplomatic corps.

Ambassador Mansoor also posted some pictures of the dinner.