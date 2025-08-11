Across China: Global volunteers join hands to help preserve China’s heritage

- Advertisement -

TAIYUAN, Aug 11 (Xinhua/APP): Amid the scorching summer heat of north China, 17 Chinese and international volunteers huddle beside the gatehouse of an ancient residence in the historic Pingyao County in Shanxi Province, carefully restoring bricks under the watchful guidance of seasoned professionals.

From Aug. 1 to 13, the Shanghai Ruan Yisan Heritage Foundation, together with Pingyao County, is hosting a volunteer camp focused on architectural heritage conservation in Dongquan Village, a traditional settlement in northern China.

Over two weeks, the volunteers will help restore the gatehouse and surrounding walls of the centuries-old residence under the guidance of master craftsmen.

They will visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pingyao Ancient City, along with historic sites like Shuanglin Temple and Zhenguo Temple. The itinerary also includes meeting inheritors of local intangible cultural heritage, from traditional puppet performers to artisans of Pingyao’s famed lacquerware craft.

Among the 17 participants, six are from France. Leading the French group is 26-year-old Aurore Franche, a model with a deep passion for cultural heritage preservation. She sees it as a tangible link to the past, and joined the program to gain firsthand experience with traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

“Chinese architecture is so beautiful, especially the incredible mortise and tenon structure,” she said. “It’s amazing how the pieces can fit together so securely without glue or nails. That reflects the wisdom of ancient Chinese builders.”

Sara Zuniga, a university student from Mexico with a long-standing fascination for history, said her studies are fueled by a desire to understand the brilliance of past civilizations.

“Unfortunately, many of Mexico’s historical sites have been damaged over time as development progressed. This makes me feel regretful and motivates me even more to protect what remains,” she added.

For Zuniga, China — halfway across the globe — had always felt like a mysterious and captivating place. “Before coming here, my impression of China was limited to what I had seen in films and reports from Western media. I wanted to see this ancient country for myself.”

At the restoration site, a young man fluent in Chinese quickly caught the attention of fellow volunteers. Herwann Rocrou, 23, is an archaeology student in France and a passionate enthusiast of Sinology.

In his spare time, Rocrou studies Chinese and has traveled to cities like Shanghai and Suzhou. He’s also explored ancient Chinese cultures, including the Yangshao culture and Shang and Zhou culture.

He said that he joined the Pingyao volunteer program to deepen his understanding of how traditional Chinese architecture is preserved and restored. “I love Chinese history and culture, and it’s my dream to one day live in China with my girlfriend.”

During the volunteer program, international volunteers teamed up with skilled masons in Dongquan Village, a nationally recognized historic site.

They also visited ancient structures and relics in Liangcun Village and explored Pingyao at night, one of China’s best-preserved and inhabited ancient walled cities.

According to Ding Feng, secretary general of the Ruan Yisan Heritage Foundation, the foundation has organized 48 volunteer camps across Shanxi, Guizhou, Fujian, Yunnan and other provinces since 2010.

More than half of these activities have taken place in Shanxi, a province famous for its ancient architecture and home to over 28,000 historic structures, with nearly 1,000 international volunteers taking part over the past 15 years.

“Our goal is to give the public, especially young people, more opportunities to get directly involved in heritage protection,” Ding said. “By working with their hands, they form a physical connection to traditional architecture, which deepens their emotional ties and sparks greater enthusiasm, initiative and awareness for preserving cultural heritage.”