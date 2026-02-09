Abu Dhabi’s GDP expands 7.7%, non-oil economy grows 7.6% in Q3 2025

ABU DHABI, Feb 9 (WAM/APP): The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has reported that Abu Dhabi’s economy expanded by 7.7 percent in the third quarter of 2025 (July to September) compared to the same period in 2024, reaching its highest quarterly value on record at AED325.7 billion.

The non-oil economy recorded solid growth of 7.6 percent year-on-year, reflecting sustained momentum across a broad range of economic activities and the effectiveness of Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification strategy.

Preliminary estimates indicate that non-oil activities accounted for 54 percent of total GDP in Q3 2025, with a value added of AED175.6 billion, reflecting the contribution of diversified sectors to overall economic output.

Over the first nine months of 2025 (January to September), Abu Dhabi’s GDP grew by 5 percent year-on-year, while the non-oil economy expanded by 6.8 percent year-on-year, demonstrating continued resilience and balanced growth amid evolving global economic conditions.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said, “Abu Dhabi’s GDP performance reflects the strength of the Falcon Economy, an economic model built for resilience, diversification, and long-term value-creation. Recording growth for 18 consecutive quarters, driven by robust performance of non-oil sectors, demonstrates the depth of our diversification framework and the credibility of our policy and regulatory approach in responding to evolving market trends.”

He added, “Backed by strong fundamentals and a globally competitive business environment, Abu Dhabi continues to attract capital, talent, and enterprises seeking scale and certainty. We remain committed to accelerating economic growth and diversification, aligning policy, regulation, capital, and talent to translate Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision into measurable economic outcomes that enrich our society and support the growth of our partners around the world.”

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director-General of SCAD, said, “Abu Dhabi’s GDP performance reflects the emirate’s continued ability to attract sustained investment and support growth across key economic activities. The scale of foreign investment, which reached AED1,075.8 billion, contributes to expanding productive capacity, strengthening non-oil activities and supporting overall economic output, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a competitive and resilient economy.”

He stated, “In this context, SCAD remains focused on delivering accurate, timely and high-quality statistical data that captures economic and investment developments. By providing reliable insights into GDP trends and investment dynamics, SCAD supports policymakers and stakeholders in assessing economic performance, strengthening resilience and advancing sustainable development objectives for the emirate.”

The construction sector recorded one of the strongest performances in Q3 2025, growing by 13.9 percent year-on-year and contributing 9.4 percent to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, with a value added of AED30.5 billion. This performance reflects sustained momentum in infrastructure and development activity, supported by ongoing project delivery and increased private-sector participation across the emirate throughout 2025.

The financial and insurance sector grew by 8.5 percent year-on-year, contributing 6.5 percent to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, with a value added of AED21.3 billion. This expansion reflects the continued strengthening of Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem, supported by increased banking activity, the growing presence of international firms and sustained business formation.

The real estate sector grew by 13.1 percent year-on-year, contributing 3.7 percent to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, with a value added of AED12.1 billion. This performance reflects sustained demand for residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, supported by ongoing urban expansion and large-scale development plans across Abu Dhabi, which continue to underpin investor confidence and long-term urban growth.

The transport and storage sector recorded robust growth of 13.8 percent year-on-year, with a value added of AED8.2 billion, supported by increased cargo volumes, container handling and port revenues. This growth corresponds with continued expansion of logistics and transport infrastructure during Q3 2025, including long-term lease agreements at Khalifa Port, progress in autonomous transport services, and the hosting of Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional and international logistics hub.

The electricity, gas and water supply sector recorded a growth rate of 16.2 percent year-on-year, with a value added of AED6.2 billion, representing 1.9 percent of GDP. This performance reflects sustained investment in energy and utilities infrastructure to support economic activity and population growth. In Q3 2025, the completion of the first year of full-fleet operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant further enhanced energy reliability and capacity, supporting industrial and commercial activity across the emirate.

Manufacturing remained a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy, generating a value added of AED30.5 billion in Q3 2025 and contributing 9.4 percent to GDP. The sector grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year, supported by continued industrial expansion, logistics integration and initiatives to strengthen local manufacturing capacity and in-country value chains, reinforcing manufacturing’s role in economic diversification and sustainable growth.