Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

ABU DHABI, Mar 26 (WAM/APP): Abu Dhabi is preparing to host the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, a global event celebrated annually on 30th April in over 190 countries around the world.

Abu Dhabi has been selected as the Global Host City for this special celebration, which is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The event will include a variety of concerts and educational and cultural initiatives, aimed at highlighting the impact of jazz music as a tool for artistic expression and creative freedom.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said, “We are delighted to celebrate International Jazz Day in Abu Dhabi, a city that has been designated a ‘City of Music’ by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. This year’s edition will focus on Abu Dhabi’s creativity and rich heritage, while showcasing jazz’s ability to connect communities and promote dialogue and peace across continents.”

She added,”As a ‘City of Music’, Abu Dhabi is preparing to be a vibrant hub for this global celebration. Hosting the event will spotlight the city’s commitment to cultural exchange, education, and diversity, and it will play a central role in preserving and spreading jazz music in the region.”

DCT Abu Dhabi will organise a five-week series of jazz concerts and educational programmes, including the International Jazz Day 2025 “All-Star” Global Concert, which will be broadcast internationally from Etihad Arena.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “By hosting International Jazz Day for the first time in its history, Abu Dhabi is achieving a milestone that complements its selection as a UNESCO ‘City of Music’. This event reaffirms our commitment to promoting cultural unity, peace, and mutual understanding, and it is an opportunity to celebrate talented and creative musicians.”

He added that the concert, led by legendary pianist Herbie Hancock and Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, will feature a lineup of jazz, blues, classical, and hip-hop artists from around the world, including performers from the UAE, USA, China, Morocco, India, and many other countries.

More artist names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Herbie Hancock said, “Jazz has always been a way to bring people together, break down barriers, and inspire creativity across cultures. International Jazz Day reminds us of music’s power to transcend borders, promote dialogue, and spark joy and hope.”

The concert will be broadcast live to millions around the world via platforms including UNTV, UNESCO, Facebook, YouTube, jazzday.com, and other international media partners.

Building on the momentum of International Jazz Day, “Jazz Month in Abu Dhabi” will expand the celebration’s reach and enhance jazz’s presence in the region. The programme will include live performances, workshops, artist residencies, and educational events at major cultural and educational institutions across the city.

The event will also involve collaboration with Abu Dhabi Classics, the Abu Dhabi Public Art Biennial, Abu Dhabi Festival, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and other local and international institutions.

Special performances will highlight the fusion of jazz with traditional Arabic instruments such as the oud, qanun, and ney, reflecting the ongoing cultural dialogue between jazz and local musical traditions.

International Jazz Day 2025 will also coincide with the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, which brings together cultural leaders, artists, and change-makers from across the creative industries. The summit will feature panel discussions with Herbie Hancock and other prominent musicians