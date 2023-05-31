68 killed, 222 churches burnt as ethnic cleansing in India’s Manipur state continues

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): At least 68 tribal people have so far been killed and around 222 churches were burnt in India’s Manipur state where the ethnic cleansing of the tribals was going on in different villages for the last month.

“To date, 68 tribal people had been confirmed dead and 50 or more are still unaccounted for. The number of Churches burnt is 222 and the number of burnt Churches Administration Buildings/Quarters is 73,” according to a statement issued by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a conglomerate of recognised tribes of Churachandpur District, Manipur.

The Forum said that the Manipur State Government along with the Manipur State forces had been carrying out ethnic cleansing continuously since 3rd May 2023 against the tribal people in different tribal villages wherein tribal villages were burnt down to ashes and many innocent tribals murdered.

It said that the number of villages burnt is 115 and the number of houses burnt was more than 4000. The number of tribal people injured is alarming, it added.

The poor tribal villagers are defending their villages with just a handful of single barrels guns and a few licensed guns were collected from them by the army leaving them helpless at the hands of the “state-led machinery.”

“We strongly condemn the Manipur State Government forces actions and we appeal to the Central Government and the Central forces to deploy more forces in our villages to protect our innocent tribal villagers whose lives are in danger. We also demand the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur and the sacking of the N. Biren Singh-led Government,” the Forum demanded.

According to the media, two synagogues were also burned down, and one Torah scroll was torched in the Manipur state.

At least 210 Bnei Menashe homes were also burnt to the ground. The Bnei Menashe is a 5,000-person-strong community tracing their heritage to the ancient Israelites and seeking to move to Israel.

The army has moved nearly 9,000 people from violence-hit districts to other areas. The state governor issued “shoot at sight orders in extreme cases” to local authorities, allowing district magistrates to shoot protesters.

As many as 13 Manipur sportspersons have vowed to return their medals and awards if peace was not restored in the state soon.

According to reports, an eight-point memorandum was submitted to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal on Tuesday seeking stern action against the groups behind the violence.

The sportspersons who vowed to return medals and awards include Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian women’s football team captain Oinam Bem Bem Devi, boxer L. Sarita Devi, Olympian judoka Likmabam Shushila Devi, and boxer L. Ibomcha Singh.

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court against internet ban in Manipur with a plea to grant an interim direction to restore internet services in Manipur, except those in which there continues to be violence and unrest.

Advocate Chongtham Victor and proprietor of MK Enterprise, James Mayengbam, approached the apex court stating that their lives and livelihood have been severely affected by the statewide Internet shutdown that was imposed on May 3 and remains in effect.