64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn ceremony

UNITED NATIONS, May 30 (APP): The United Nations honoured 64 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers from 33 countries, including Pakistan, who paid the ultimate price for the cause of peace last year, at an impressive ceremony Thursday that marked the annual International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Among the posthumous recipients of Dag Hammarskjold medals was Muhammad Zafar Abbas, a Pakistani, who worked in a civilian capacity for the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen.

UN Secretary-General Antonio, who presided over the ceremony in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN Headquarters in New York, gave away the awards for the fallen peacekeeper which were received by ambassadors of the countries they hailed from. The awards for the civilians, who lost their lives in line of their duty, were received on behalf of their families by UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Department of Operational Support, Lisa Buttenheim.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram attended the ceremony along with other heads of missions, senior UN officials and heads of peacekeeping missions from around the world.

Earlier, the UN chief laid a wreath to honour the more than 4,300 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948. Among them were 170 Pakistani peacekeepers who embraced martyrdom during Pakistan’s decades-long participation in the UN peace operations.

Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of military and police personnel to the UN peace operations with more than 3,800 now serving in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

In 1948, according to a UN press release, the historic decision was made to deploy military observers to the Middle East to supervise the implementation of Israel-Arab Armistice Agreements, in what became the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization. Since that time, more than two million peacekeepers from 125 countries have served in 71 operations around the world.

During formal ceremonies, the Secretary-General also presented the 2023 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award to Major Radhika Sen, a military officer from India, who served with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Created in 2016, the Award “recognizes the dedication and effort of an individual peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security”.

The UN chief paid tributes to the more than 76,000 United Nations peacekeepers who, he said, embody humanity’s highest ideal: peace. Day in and day out, at great personal risk, these women and men bravely work in some of the most dangerous and unstable places on earth to protect civilians, uphold human rights, support elections and strengthen institutions.

“More than 4,300 peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price while serving under the UN flag. We will never forget them.”

The theme for 2024 International Day of UN Peacekeepers is “Fit for the future, building better together”.

The theme denotes that while UN Peacekeeping has proven to be part of the solution for over 75 years — assisting host countries in navigating the difficult path from conflict to peace — the Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace policy brief sets out a path for multilateral peace and security operations to remain viable tools to address future crises and conflict, the press release said.

“UN Peacekeeping remains a unique global partnership, with peacekeepers from over 120 countries making a meaningful difference every day to millions of people in some of the most world’s most difficult places,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.

“As we respond to tomorrow’s challenges, UN Peacekeeping continues to evolve, leveraging partnerships to be nimble, responsive and fit-for-purpose, promote stability, protect the vulnerable and help to build a durable peace.”

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers was established by the UN General Assembly in 2002, to pay tribute to all men and women serving in peacekeeping, and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.