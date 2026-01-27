55,000 local observers to watch elections in Bangladesh

- Advertisement -

DHAKA, Jan 27 (BSS/APP) : The Election Commission (EC) has allowed 55,454 local observers to monitor the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the Referendum scheduled for February 12.

Of them, 7,997 observers from 81 observation organizations centrally registered with the EC, and constituency-based 47,457 observers have been given permission to observe the elections.

A letter, signed by EC Secretariat Director (Public Relations) and Information Officer Md Ruhul Amin Mallick, revealed the information on Monday.

According to the letter, only voters of the respective polling centres and those carrying EC-approved identity cards will be allowed to enter the polling centers.

Observers must follow the ‘Election Observation Guidelines 2025′ while observing the election. The EC launched a web portal (https://pr.ecs.gov.bd/) to issue identity cards and car stickers for the local observers.

To apply for identity cards and car stickers, the approved observers have to log into the portal separately and apply online by February 3.

After verifying and approving the applications, the observers will have to download and print the cards and stickers online.

Centrally-registered observers can collect their identity cards and car stickers from the EC Public Relations Branch.

Returning officers or authorized officials will approve the online applications for constituency-based observers across the country. User IDs and passwords have already been provided to returning officers for this purpose.

Observers must follow these instructions:

Central and local observers should display their identification cards at all times during observation, ensuring they are clearly visible.

Observers must respect voters’ rights and avoid obstructing the work of EC officials. They cannot interfere with the election process in any way. Observers may stay briefly in any area inside polling centres, provided their presence does not disrupt the election process.

Under no circumstances can an observer enter the secret voting room.

The Constitution, election-related laws, and rules must be followed to assist in the conduct of elections in a democratic manner. Observers must not interfere with the work of election officials, and no election materials may be touched or removed.

Observers must maintain complete impartiality and neutrality. They must refrain from wearing, carrying, or displaying any identification or symbol supporting or opposing any candidate or political party.

Observers must not accept, attempt to buy, or encourage any gift or favour from any political party, candidate, agent, organization, or person involved in the election.

During the polls, observers must refrain from making comments to the media that could disrupt or influence the election process.