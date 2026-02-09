5.7-Magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico’s Oaxaca state

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (QNA/APP): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

The Mexican National Seismological Service reported that the earthquake hit the Puerto Escondido area of ​​Oaxaca.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties so far.

In September 2017, a powerful earthquake struck Mexico, shaking Mexico City, resulting in 369 deaths. (QNA)

Mexico lies between five tectonic plates, making it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, particularly along its Pacific coast. (