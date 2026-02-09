5.7-Magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico’s Oaxaca state

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (QNA/APP): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.
The Mexican National Seismological Service reported that the earthquake hit the Puerto Escondido area of Oaxaca.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties so far.
In September 2017, a powerful earthquake struck Mexico, shaking Mexico City, resulting in 369 deaths. (QNA)
Mexico lies between five tectonic plates, making it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, particularly along its Pacific coast. (