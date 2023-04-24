427 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan safely for repatriation: FO

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Around 427 Pakistanis have reached Port Sudan safely and are being lodged before arrangements for their onward journey are coordinated, according to Foreign Office.

The spokesperson, in a statement, said that the Foreign Office continued to follow the developments in Sudan and was working with Pakistan’s Missions in the region to provide relief to Pakistanis there.

A couple of days ago, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held a follow-up virtual meeting with Pakistan’s Missions in Sudan and neighboring countries to discuss modalities for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Representatives from the PIA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and other relevant agencies also joined.