40,000 inbound, outbound passengers recorded at Khunjrab Pass

BEIJING, Nov 8 (APP): Since the resumption of passenger customs clearance on April 3, 2023, the Khunjerab Pass has recorded over 40,000 inbound and outbound passengers.

Located in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Khunjerab Pass is a major land port on the China-Pakistan border, a major trade station between China and Pakistan, and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe, Xinhua reported.

During the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China and Pakistan issued a joint press statement announcing that the Khunjerab pass will function all year round, which will play an important role in promoting Sino-Pakistan economic and cultural exchanges.