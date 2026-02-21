33rd International Holy Quran Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

ehran, Feb 21 (IRNA/APP): The 33rd International Holy Quran Exhibition officially opened on Saturday at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, with Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Saleh Shariati attending the inauguration ceremony.

Although the exhibition doors opened to the public a day earlier, the formal launch marks the start of the country’s largest annual Quranic event, featuring 11 exhibition sections and three sales halls with 70 specialized booths.

This year’s exhibition covers a wide range of themes, including the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), social hope and vitality, national unity, Islamic Revolution values, contemporary sciences, mosque-centered culture, ethical consumption, modesty and hijab, enjoining good and forbidding wrong, and the lives of prophets and imams.

According to exhibition organizers, special emphasis has been placed on new technologies, artificial intelligence, creative industries, media productions, children and youth activities, and Quran‑based research and education. A section also highlights martyred commanders and scientists, presenting a blend of art and modern technology.

Nightly Quran recitation gatherings featuring leading Iranian reciters will be held throughout the event. Organizers have also arranged services for donating and restoring damaged Qurans, including copies with historical value.

The international section hosts participants from 20 countries, with activities spanning artistic, scientific and cultural products, alongside 20 specialized international panels. Two prominent foreign Quranic figures will also be honored.

The exhibition, held under the slogan “Iran Under the Protection of the Quran,” runs until Mar