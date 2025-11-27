30 Jordanian students receive Chinese ambassador scholarships

- Advertisement -

AMMAN, Nov 27 (Xinhua/APP): Thirty Jordanian students from 11 local universities were awarded the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship at a ceremony on Wednesday at the Chinese Embassy in Jordan.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei said China and Jordan share aligned educational philosophies and objectives, noting that the scholarship program has grown rapidly over the past three years into a landmark of education cooperation between China and Jordan.

“This year’s program has expanded … reflecting both countries’ shared commitment to nurturing young talent,” Guo said.

The Jordanian students expressed gratitude to China for setting up the scholarship. Islam Suleiman, who was awarded a first-class scholarship this year, said the scholarship reflects the deep friendship between the two countries, and he is looking forward to serving as a bridge to step up bilateral cooperation between Jordan and China.

Hazem Al-Samadi, who was awarded the scholarship in 2023, described the grant as a turning point in his academic and personal journey. “It gave me a wider space to develop myself and deepen my studies,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Jordan established the Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship program in 2023 to encourage and support outstanding Jordanian students in completing their studies. Six students received the scholarship in 2023, and eight students in 2024.