24/7 Medical Care: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program Prioritizes Pilgrim Health

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, overseeing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, prioritizes the well-being of pilgrims throughout their journey.

To ensure their health, the program provides integrated medical clinics equipped with state-of-the-art therapeutic and diagnostic emergency equipment, as well as a full stock of preventive and therapeutic medications.

These clinics operate 24/7, offering easy access for pilgrims residing nearby. Doctors at the clinics examine pilgrims, provide necessary and urgent care, dispense appropriate medications, and monitor chronic health conditions like diabetes and blood pressure. Additionally, health-care professionals raise awareness of health issues relevant to Hajj, promoting healthy practices for a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage.

Ambulances are readily available to transport critical cases to hospitals, ensuring a smooth transition to further medical care provided by the Ministry of Health. The comprehensive health-care services these clinics offer have been met with positive feedback from pilgrims participating in the program.

Guests have expressed their appreciation for the support they receive, allowing them to focus on their spiritual duties and perform their Hajj rituals with greater ease and peace of mind.