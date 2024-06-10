21 violators of Hajj regulations apprehended in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry has apprehended 21 individuals, eight residents and 13 Saudi citizens, who violated Hajj regulations and transported 61 individuals who attempted to perform Hajj without a permit.

The penalties include a 15-day prison sentence, a fine of SAR10,000, deportation of residents, with a ban on re-entering the Kingdom for a specified period, and confiscation of the vehicles used for illegal transportation through a judicial ruling.

The Ministry of Interior urges all citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable experience for all.