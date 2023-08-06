21 injured in earthquake in China’s Shandong Province

BEIJING, Aug 6 (APP): Twenty-one people were injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Dezhou in east China’s Shandong Province at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday.

China’s office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a Level-IV emergency response after the earthquake, CGTN reported.

Seventy-four buildings in the epicenter collapsed. However, the transportation, communication, and power supply remains normal, said the provincial Bureau of Emergency response, adding that no leaks were discovered on oil and gas pipelines in the area.

An emergency and rescue team has been dispatched to Shandong Province to guide rescue and relief work following the earthquake.