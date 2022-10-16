20th CPC National Congress shares prosperity for world: Ambassador Moin

BEIJING, Oct 16 (APP): The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) would promote China’s development and share prosperity for the world, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

He said that the Congress would lay a strong foundation for furthering China’s ongoing progress and development journey.

“I hope this congress will open a new chapter in the promotion of China-Pakistan relations and we wish full success to it. It will not only make important decisions for the Chinese domestic politics and economy, but will also charter future trajectory for the Chinese economic progress,” he told China Economic Net (CEN).

He further said that under the leadership of the CPC, China had achieved outstanding progress and development.

“China has done well in all aspects of its society and its economy. I’m really impressed by the scale and the magnitude of high-quality development, in fields of communication, transportation, high-speed train, industrial development, agriculture, modernization, protection of environment, ecology and education,” he added.

He mentioned that the future of Pakistan-China relations was very bright and promising in all aspects.