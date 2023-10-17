12th COMIAC session: Senegalese president for efforts to address extremism, Islamophobia challenges

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): The twelfth session of the Permanent Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) kicked off on Tuesday in Dakar, the capital city of Senegal, under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit is also attending the session.

The meeting will be attended by Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Bah, Senegalese Foreign Minister Ismaila Madior Fall, and Speaker of the Senegalese National Assembly Amadou Mamy Diop.

In his speech, President Macky Sall praised COMIAC’s role in promoting cooperation and solidarity among OIC member states in the fields of media and culture.

He stressed the importance of Muslim youth as key players in development and dialogue of civilizations, stressing the need to make joint efforts to address common challenges such as religious extremism, Islamophobia and misinformation, on the basis of Islamic values of peace, brotherhood and tolerance.