Global video contest from China’s Peoples Daily attains positive response

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Launched in June this year from Chinese newspaper People’s Daily’s global short video contest getting good reception in Pakistan from creative circles with the help of China Cultural Center open for candidates to submit entries till August 15th.

Participants from universities and certain cooperative channels from across the globe had been invited to enter their art work under the theme of “China” to encourage them for exploration of their creative skills through medium of filmmaking.

The contest was aimed at short video creators and enthusiasts from China and abroad, international students at universities, overseas Chinese culture students, foreign companies, Chinese-funded businesses, and overseas Chinese groups with domestic and North American, European, African, Australian, and Asian divisions, an official of China Cultural Center told APP.

He said original content of local creators would be encouraged because any material that was used before or they did not own or had the rights to use would be rejected.