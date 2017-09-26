Global trade rebound boosts growth in Asia, Pacific

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Growth remains strong across most of

developing Asia as a result of the broad-based recovery in global

trade, robust expansion in major industrial economies, and improved

prospects for the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

This will combine to push growth in developing Asia for 2017

and 2018 above previous projections, says a new Asian Development

Bank (ADB) report.

In an update of its flagship annual economic publication,

Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2017, ADB forecasts gross domestic

product (GDP) growth of 5.9% in 2017 and 5.8% in 2018 for developing

Asia.

“Growth prospects for developing Asia are looking up,

bolstered by a revival in world trade and strong momentum in the

PRC,” said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. “Countries in

developing Asia should take advantage of favorable short-term

economic prospects to implement productivity-enhancing reforms,

invest in badly needed infrastructure, and maintain sound

macroeconomic management to help increase their long-term growth

potential.”

Growth across developing Asia is buoyed by a revival in trade.

The dollar value of the region’s exports surged by 11% in the first

5 months of 2017 over the same period in the previous year, and the

value of its imports rose by 17%.

The pickup follows two consecutive years of contracting export

values caused by falling commodity prices and subdued external

demand for manufactures. Excluding the PRC, the eight largest

regional developing economies saw real manufacturing exports

rebound.

Industrial economies’ growth will reach 2% in 2017 and 2018,

up by 0.1 percentage points from the April 2017 forecast. Consumers

are keeping the world’s largest economy on track, as the United

States’ expansion enters its ninth year.

Growth in Japan surprised on the upside, spurred by a

combination of improving consumer confidence and business sentiment.

Expansive fiscal and monetary policies, easing political

uncertainty, and robust market confidence are driving the recovery

in the euro area, the report said.

Expansionary fiscal policy and unanticipated external demand

helped the PRC exceed expectations in the first half of 2017. Output

will increase 6.7% in 2017, an increase of 0.2 percentage points

over the previous forecast.

In 2018, growth will slow to 6.4% as anticipated reforms to

trim industrial overcapacity and reduce financial risks kick in.

India continues its strong showing, although demonetization

and implementation of the new goods and services tax regime have

dented consumer spending and business investment.

These short-term disruptions are expected to dissipate,

allowing these initiatives to generate growth dividends over the

medium term. India’s GDP growth is downgraded to 7% in FY2017, a 0.4

percentage point drop from the April forecast. In FY2018, the

forecast is adjusted down to 7.4% from 7.6%.

Southeast Asia, meanwhile, is set for stronger growth as

output accelerates steadily from 5% in 2017 to 5.1% in 2018, an

upgrade from 4.8% and 5% in the previous forecast.

Regional growth will be led by rising exports from Singapore

and Malaysia, while the forecasts for regional leaders Indonesia and

Thailand are maintained.

Growth forecasts for Central Asia are revised up this year and

next amid stable oil prices, improving prospects for the Russian

Federation, and rising remittances. The Pacific outlook, on the

other hand, is retained for 2017 but adjusted slightly downward for

2018 as prospects for the largest Pacific economies-Papua New Guinea

and Timor-Leste-are unchanged.

Risks to the region have become more balanced. Loose fiscal

policy in the US and lower oil prices are potential upside risks to

the region, while downside risks include tighter global liquidity,

economic disruption from a geopolitical event, or a weather-related

disaster.

While the region remains better prepared for potential risks

from the US unwinding its quantitative easing, high debt levels in

Asia and the Pacific now pose a risk to financial stability.

Because long-term interest rates in many Asian economies are

closely linked to those in the US, policy makers need to strengthen

their financial positions further and monitor debt levels and asset

prices.