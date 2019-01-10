Global passenger demand up to 6% in 2019: IATA

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 10 (APP):Global passenger demand in the airline industry in November was "solid but moderating," increasing by 6.2 percent from the preceding month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association of the world's airlines, has said.Capacity in terms of available seat kilometres (ASKs) increased 6.8 per cent year-on-year but load factor dipped 0.4 percentage point to 80.0 per cent. It was only the third time in two years that load factor fell on a year-to-year basis, the Montreal-based association said in a statement on Thursday. IATA Director-General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac said traffic was solid but there were clear signs that growth was moderating in line with the slowing global economy. The association said the November 2018 international passenger demand rose 6.6 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier, up from 6.2 per cent in October with growth shown in all regions led by carriers in Europe. Total capacity climbed 6.7 per cent while load factor dipped 0.1 percentage point to 78.4 per cent, it said. Domestic passenger markets saw travel demand rising 5.6 per cent in November 2018 compared with the same period in 2017, its slowest growth in 11 months and down from 6.5 per cent in October. All markets except for Australia showed growth with ASKs climbing 6.9 per cent but load factor dropped 1.0 percentage point to 82.8 per cent.