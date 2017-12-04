Global party leaders appriciative of policies by CPC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Political leaders from across the globe endorse CPC’s policy and role it has played in the development of China as Global leader.

According to China Daily, various international political leaders have expressed their appreciation for the achievements of China under the policies of Communist Party of China (CPC) in recent past.

Leader of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov said all of China’s achievements were made possible by the wise policy of the country’s leadership, who stick to socialism and set ambitious but well-thought goals for decades to come.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal was of the view that China has made remarkable achievements in development under the strong and capable leadership of the Central Committee of the CPC.

Julie Bishop, deputy leader of the Liberal Party of Australia said that the peaceful development within China has seen hundreds of millions of people lifted out of poverty in a remarkable achievement unparalleled in human history.

Kazakh president and chairman of the Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the leading force in China, the CPC is expected to continue to make huge contributions to China’s economic growth, social prosperity and people’s welfare.

Sri Lankan prime minister and leader of United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe said under General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership in the past five years, China has made great economic and social achievements, and helped promote global economic growth and raise living standards worldwide.

John Pombe Magufuli, Tanzanian president and chairman of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi party said China has recorded tremendous achievements in all fields in the past few decades. “These achievements are, in no small part, thanks to the exemplary and visionary leadership of the CPC”, he added.