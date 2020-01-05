Global community can’t shy away its responsibility towards Kashmiri people: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday while calling the United Nations to honor its commitments made 71 years ago, said the Right to Self-Determination Day was a reminder to global community that they could not shy away from their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people.

In his message to the nation on Right to Self-Determination Day observed on Sunday, the president said the right to self-determination was a vital component of the human dignity.

“Negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Human Rights Covenants,” he remarked.

In the post-colonial era, he said the realization of this inalienable right paved the way for successful culmination of freedom struggles in different parts of the world, including in South Asia.

January 5 is commemorated as the Right to Self-Determination Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the resolution that guaranteed a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people realize their right to self-determination.

“Today’s commemoration is aimed at reminding the global community that they cannot shy away from their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people. The United Nations must honour its commitments that were made 71 years ago,” he stressed.

The president said since August 05, 2019, through continuous illegal and unilateral steps, the Indian government had created an environment of fear and chaos in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He said more than 150 days of lockdown and absence of fundamental freedoms had challenged the conscience of international community and India’s credentials of being a respectable member of the comity of nations.

Indian actions have been widely rejected by the international community, the United Nations, and international human rights organizations, he added.

He said the current situation in IOJ&K was the worst in recent history where people had been deprived of their fundamental rights, including rights to life, food, health, freedom of expression and assembly, as well as self-determination.

The people of IOJ&K are being subjected to collective punishment by Indian occupation forces who have converted the territory into the largest militarized zone in the world, he stated.

“Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir till the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” the president added.