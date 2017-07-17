Global Change Study Centre proposes measures to protect environment

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Global Change Impact Study Centre in

its meeting on Monday proposed different measures to protect

environment of Pakistan from adverse consequences of change in the

climate.

The meeting of board of governors of “Global change impact

study Centre” held on Monday at Ministry of Climate Change, said a

statement issued here.

Tariq Banuri Executive Director of Global Change Impact Study

Centre gave the introduction of the institute.

The members’ discussed about the basics and implementation

framework of board of GCISC.

The meeting started with an approval of 3rd Board of Governors

meeting.

The Introduction held to know about basic research goals and

methods, projects and models and focused on the provision of basic

framework for management.

A lack of study about glaciers was also highlighted along with

Water capacity in ground waters and rivers.

A discussion about increase in numbers of board members was

also discussed along with capacity building of board entities

including technical, Institutional, Infrastructure, Communication

capacities and Memo items (concept of Corporate Capabilities).

The Initiation of training programmes and mentoring of board

members by researchers was also proposed along with promoting

Climate Change studies, especially Master programme in this field and

measures for better understanding of the Climate Changes.

The different recommendations were given including taking into

consideration the marine coastal lines and desert lines and proper

time framework for working of board.

It was decided to donate old computers to a school. The Board

also approved to revise the board center and addition of seats as

well.

It was discussed to ask government for funds along with

financial support from NGOs and other resources.

The Minister in the ending session proposed to add “Climate”

in the name of Global Change Impact Study Centre also, it was

affirmed that foreign affairs and HEC entities must be made a part

of board.

The hiring of social scientists along technical experts was

also discussed and appreciated by the members.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Climate

Change Syed Abu Ahmed Akif Vice chairman of Board of Governors,

Dr.Tariq Banuri Executive Director Of Global Change Impact Study

Centre, Malik Aman, Ministry of Finance, Fazal Abbas Maken Ministry

of Science and Technology, Muhammad Abid Javed Secretary Ministry of

National Food Security and Research, Dr. Ghulam Rasool Director

General PMD, Ijaz Ahmed Bhutta from SUPARCO, Lt. General Omer

Mahmood Hayat Chairman national Disaster Management Authority and

provincial experts also attended the meeting.