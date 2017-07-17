Global Change Study Centre proposes measures to protect environment

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Global Change Impact Study Centre in
its meeting on Monday proposed different measures to protect
environment of Pakistan from adverse consequences of change in the
climate.
The meeting of board of governors of “Global change impact
study Centre” held on Monday at Ministry of Climate Change, said a
statement issued here.
Tariq Banuri Executive Director of Global Change Impact Study
Centre gave the introduction of the institute.
The members’ discussed about the basics and implementation
framework of board of GCISC.
The meeting started with an approval of 3rd Board of Governors
meeting.
The Introduction held to know about basic research goals and
methods, projects and models and focused on the provision of basic
framework for management.
A lack of study about glaciers was also highlighted along with
Water capacity in ground waters and rivers.
A discussion about increase in numbers of board members was
also discussed along with capacity building of board entities
including technical, Institutional, Infrastructure, Communication
capacities and Memo items (concept of Corporate Capabilities).
The Initiation of training programmes and mentoring of board
members by researchers was also proposed along with promoting
Climate Change studies, especially Master programme in this field and
measures for better understanding of the Climate Changes.
The different recommendations were given including taking into
consideration the marine coastal lines and desert lines and proper
time framework for working of board.
It was decided to donate old computers to a school. The Board
also approved to revise the board center and addition of seats as
well.
It was discussed to ask government for funds along with
financial support from NGOs and other resources.
The Minister in the ending session proposed to add “Climate”
in the name of Global Change Impact Study Centre also, it was
affirmed that foreign affairs and HEC entities must be made a part
of board.
The hiring of social scientists along technical experts was
also discussed and appreciated by the members.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Climate
Change Syed Abu Ahmed Akif Vice chairman of Board of Governors,
Dr.Tariq Banuri Executive Director Of Global Change Impact Study
Centre, Malik Aman, Ministry of Finance, Fazal Abbas Maken Ministry
of Science and Technology, Muhammad Abid Javed Secretary Ministry of
National Food Security and Research, Dr. Ghulam Rasool Director
General PMD, Ijaz Ahmed Bhutta from SUPARCO, Lt. General Omer
Mahmood Hayat Chairman national Disaster Management Authority and
provincial experts also attended the meeting.