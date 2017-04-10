Gilgit-Baltistan musicians enthrall audience at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD April 10 (APP): Folk artists and musicians of Gilgit

Baltistan enthralled audience here at Lok Mela G-B Musical night

arranged by Lok Virsa at Open Air Theater.

Minister for Works Gilgit-Baltistan was the chief guest on the

occasion.

Secretary Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Raja Rasheed Ali, Executive

Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and a large number of people

attended the musical show organized by Lok Virsa.

The artists of Gilgit Baltistan performed and got big

applause from the audience at jam packed Open Air Theater.

Earlier, legendary folk singer Wazir Afzal visited Lok Mela

here at Lok Mela.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and other senior

officials of Lok Virsa warmly welcomed the legendary singer.

During visit to various provincial cultural pavilion the

singer, lauded Lok Virsa for arranging such a national level folk

festival to promote the artists and artisans of the country.

He said that Lok Virsa is the only organization annually

arranged such a big cultural event which attending by millions of

people.

He highly praised the efforts of Executive Director Lok Virsa

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, saying that she is really cultural loving

personality.

He also appreciated the artisans for displaying various arts

and craft items in the premises of various cultural pavilions.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed briefed the legend

singer about the Lok Mela and cultural activities in progress in the

premises of Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

She said that Wazir Afzal is an asset for the folk music of

Pakistan, adding that his work would educate our youth.

For the first time Lok Virsa initiated shuttle service to bring

visitors from various points to Lok Virsa.

The Lok Mela cultural activities can be live seen throughout

the country and in many other parts of the world. For the first time

Lok Virsa also arranged a folk theater especially for the young

talent in the Lok Mela.

The traditional food stalls of all four provinces including

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir also attracting a large

number of visitors and people.

A large number of people from different walks of life

including professional and general masses, art and craft experts,

cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons

and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances

of the artists.

The visitors lauded Lok Virsa for arranging shuttle service to

the Lok Mela.

The Lok Mela would continue with all its festivities till

April 16.