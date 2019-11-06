Gilgit Baltistan government to upgrade, develop infrastructures to facilitate tourists:Governor GB

LONDON, Nov 06 (APP):Governor of Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has said that the provincial government would upgrade and develop roads and other infrastructures, in order to facilitate and attract the maximum number of visitors including foreigners for promotion of Tourism in the area.

Talking to APP here ,Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon said “We are undergoing the process of upgrading the infrastructure and develop roads networks including upgrading of Gilgit and Skardu airports to facilitate and attract maximum number of tourists so that the rich tourism potential could be exploited and explored for the benefit of the people of the area and prosperity of Pakistan”,.

The Governor Gilgit Baltistan was currently visiting UK London to participate World Travel Mart 2019.Raja Maqpoon said that besides upgrading Gilgit and Skardu Airports , Karakorum Highway (KKH) was also being upgraded while Gilgit -Skardu road and Gilgit-Ghizar-Chitral roads are also being developed to improve traveling facilities to the people including tourists for promotion of tourism in the area.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan is not only the beautiful area of Pakistan but also one of the most peaceful areas in the country and as a result the number of tourists now had increased to manifold.

The Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking keen interest in the socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan and its people.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for visiting Gilgit Baltistan on the auspicious occasion of independence day of the area.

He added that Prime Minister Khan was the first head of the government who visited on November 1, on the occasion of independence day of Gilgit Baltistan.He added that the PTI government was taking special steps for the development of the area including the promotion of tourism for the benefit of the people.

Raja Maqpoon said that the seventy (70) years of the sense of deprivation of people of Gilgit-Baltistan would be done away during the Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government.He said that tourists visiting GB were being given facilities to attract a large number of tourists especially from foreign countries including the UK.

To a question, he hoped that WTM-19 London would help promote tourism sector and boost foreign tourists flow in the GB.

Meanwhile Dr.Muhammad Iqbal provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development,who was also accompanying Governor Raja Maqpoon said that Gilgit Baltistan is the most fascinating and beautiful area of Pakistan and also the most peaceful area too.

He invited the tourists to visit and explore the areas and provincial government would facilitate them.He lauded armed forces of Pakistan for their role and sacrifices for peace in the country.

Mubarak Hussain a Tour operator of Karakorum Explorers who was participating

the WTM 2019 appreciated the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his vision of promoting tourism in Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan.He also lauded the Provincial Gilgit for their support in the participation of WTM 2019 London.He hoped that participation of WTM 2019 would help boost foreign tourists visits to Pakistan especially in the Northern areas for the benefit of people and for the prosperity of Pakistan.