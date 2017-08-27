Gilani expresses concern over detainees’ plight in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference
(APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Gilani has expressed concern over the
plight of Kashmiri pro-freedom prisoners, lodged in detention
centres in and outside Kashmir.
Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that
the political prisoners were for no reason rebuked, intimidated,
humiliated and even thrashed by callous jail authorities, KMS
reported.
Hailing the sacrifices and services of the prisoners, he
said, “On the auspicious eve of Eid-ul-Azha, we salute them for
their steadfastness, persistence and commitment.”
He said, “History stands witness that forces of oppression
have always caged their political opponents and strangulated their
voices, however, it has also remained a practice to set them free
or allow them to enjoy a few moments with their families and
children.”
He strongly criticized New Delhi and the puppet
administration for their apathetic, hostile and vengeful behavior
against prisoners, saying that all these arbitrary measures would
not break their resolve and resilience. Instead it would boost
commitment and morale of our prisoners.
Referring to Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah,
Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Haji Ghulam Nabi, Masarat Aalam Butt,
Aasiya Andrabi, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Fahmeeda Sofi, Ghulam
Muhammad Khan Sopori, Amir Hamza Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Mir
Hafeez Ullah, he said, “We salute them for their dedication and
commitment.”
Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar,
while condemning the protracted investigation of Dr Nayeem Gilani
and Dr Naseem Gilani by NIA, said both have been asked to attend
its Delhi office.
“All these tactics won’t dampen our spirits or deter Syed
Ali Gilani from pursuing his cherished mission of freedom.
Disinformation campaign or maligning the facts won’t help NIA.
Syed Ali Gilani’s stand on Kashmir dispute is unchanged and
he will never budge even an inch from his stand,” he added.
