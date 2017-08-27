Gilani expresses concern over detainees’ plight in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference

(APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Gilani has expressed concern over the

plight of Kashmiri pro-freedom prisoners, lodged in detention

centres in and outside Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that

the political prisoners were for no reason rebuked, intimidated,

humiliated and even thrashed by callous jail authorities, KMS

reported.

Hailing the sacrifices and services of the prisoners, he

said, “On the auspicious eve of Eid-ul-Azha, we salute them for

their steadfastness, persistence and commitment.”

He said, “History stands witness that forces of oppression

have always caged their political opponents and strangulated their

voices, however, it has also remained a practice to set them free

or allow them to enjoy a few moments with their families and

children.”

He strongly criticized New Delhi and the puppet

administration for their apathetic, hostile and vengeful behavior

against prisoners, saying that all these arbitrary measures would

not break their resolve and resilience. Instead it would boost

commitment and morale of our prisoners.

Referring to Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah,

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Haji Ghulam Nabi, Masarat Aalam Butt,

Aasiya Andrabi, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Fahmeeda Sofi, Ghulam

Muhammad Khan Sopori, Amir Hamza Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Mir

Hafeez Ullah, he said, “We salute them for their dedication and

commitment.”

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar,

while condemning the protracted investigation of Dr Nayeem Gilani

and Dr Naseem Gilani by NIA, said both have been asked to attend

its Delhi office.

“All these tactics won’t dampen our spirits or deter Syed

Ali Gilani from pursuing his cherished mission of freedom.

Disinformation campaign or maligning the facts won’t help NIA.

Syed Ali Gilani’s stand on Kashmir dispute is unchanged and

he will never budge even an inch from his stand,” he added.