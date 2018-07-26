Ghulam Sarwar Khan of PTI wins NA-59 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-59 Rawalpindi-III by securing 89,055 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan stood second by securing 66,309 votes, while the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Qamar ul Islam grabbed third position by getting 21,754 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 58.78%.