GHS Nasapa record victory in PCB A.H Kadar Inter-School Cricket Championship

PESHAWAR, Apr 12 (APP): Govt High School Nasapa recorded nine wickets victory against Zareef Khan Memorial High School in the ongoing PCB A.H Kadar Inter-School Cricket Championship being played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Govt High School Nasapa skipper Jehangir won the toss and invited Zafeef Memorial School to bat first. Zafeef Memorial School while batting first set up 90 runs target for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Murad, Ali and Haris scored 23, 22 and 19 runs respectively while for

GHS Nasapa Javed claimed two wickets, Ajmal and Zeeshan got two wickets each.

In reply, Govt High School Nasapa Charsadda Road chased the target for the loss of one wicket with Javed struck an elegant knock of 44 runs including five boundaries and two sixes. Ajmal made 22 runs. Thus Govt High School Nasapa won the match by nine wickets.

In the second match Frontier Model School defeated Govt High School

Baripura by two wickets in another match played at Gymkhana. Frontier Model School won the toss and elected to field first. Govt HIgh School Baripura scored 121 runs. Sajid, Afnan and Afaq scored 31, 28 and 17 runs.

In reply Frontier Model School chased the target for the loss of eight

wickets and won the match by two wickets. Muhammad Ali was the top scorer with his handsome 51 runs including seven boundaries.

In the third match played at Gymkhana ground Govt High School Garhi

Sherdad defeated Roots Millennium School by 4 four runs. Govt High School Gari Sherdad batting first by setting up 105 runs and succeeded in restricting Roots Millennium School to 101 runs while New Islamia School beat Govt High School Akhunabad by nine wickets in a match played at University Campus ground.

A total of 24 schools of the District Peshawar are taking part. The

teams have been divided into four groups with one team each will qualify for the semi-finals, PCB Coordinator Sohail Khan told APP.

He said the aim and objective of the school tournament is to involve

educated class in the cricket at national and international levels. He said besides providing full uniform and other facilities to the players during the Championship, Rs. 1200 each is giving to the player winning man of the match. He said good performers players are coming up in the matches and certainly it would make the task of the PCB to develop a pool of talented cricketers at grassroots level.