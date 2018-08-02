Ghous urges all pol.parties to give opportunity to Imran Khan for making Pakistan ‘a prosperous state’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Ghous Ali Shah on Thursday urged all the political parties to provide opportunity to Imran Khan for fulfilling the promises made in the election campaign with the people for taking Pakistan forward.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had been struggling for the last 22 years to bring speedy progress and change in the country.

He said Imran Khan holds full support of the people of Pakistan, and hoped that country would make progress under his dynamic vision and leadership.

Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said strong opposition would help strengthen democracy and the government in Pakistan.

“We believe in democracy and working for the betterment of the country, “ he stated in a private news channel programe.

Political elements in the previous governments, had been saying that PTI could not complete its constitutional tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa but “We had completed five year despite less majority seats in the country,“ he said.

About formation of the government, he said that PTI would establish the government in Center and Punjab.