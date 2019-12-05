Ghazal lovers across the globe wishes Ghulam Ali at 79th birthday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):A famous classical singer Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan’s 79th birthday was celebrated across the country on Thursday.

Singers,artists and classical music lovers paid tribute to the living legend of ghazal singing, moreover fans from the other countries wished him on his birthday through social media.

Ali was born in the village of Kaleke, Sialkot, Pakistan on December 5, 1940. He belonged to a musical family, his father was a classical singer and sarangi player who trained him music, moreover at the age of 15, Ghulam Ali became a disciple of the legendary classical singer Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, who was a master of the Patiala Gharana.

His solid foundation of classical music included him studying Thumri and he also learnt to sing raagas. He started singing for Radio Lahore in 1960. Ghulam Ali’s father named him “Ghulam Ali” after Bade Ghulam Ali.

Along with singing ghazals, Ghulam Ali composes music for his ghazals too,his compositions are raaga-based and sometimes include a scientific mixture of raagas. He beautifully sings Punjabi geets too most of his punjabi geets have been extremely popular.

Though he is from Pakistan but Ghulam Ali remains as popular in our neighboring countries as well as in Pakistan.