Ghauri Club victorious

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Ghauri Club earned victory in the 1st

Mayor Football Cup 2017 being played here at the different venues of

the federal capital.

Ghauri Club beat Evergreen Club by 4-1 at Karachi Company

Ground. Ghauri club scored through Ali Haider (48 minute, 55 minute,

68 minute & 85 minute). The lone scorer for Evergreen Club was Badar

(72 minute).

The match commissioner was Syed Muqbil Naqvi while referees

included Dilawar Hussain, Ali Nawaz and Izrar Pirzada.

The match between Islamabad Club and Islamabad Academy Club

ended in a 1-1 draw. Islamabad Club scored through Wasim (69th

minute) while scorer for Islamabad Academy was Saad (61st minute).

The match commissioner was Shahid Siddique while referees

included Chaman Khanb, Shamoon and Waqas Tufail.