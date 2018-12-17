Ghalib’s birth anniversary to be celebrated in befitting manner:Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the birth anniversary great Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib would be celebrated in a befitting manner this year.

The minister said this while chairing a high level meeting at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to finalize events and various programmes on the occasion of birth of Mirza Ghalib.

He desired that the new generation should learn about the personality and art of Ghalib. He said with the passage of time importance of Ghalib’s literary work had not decreased which was a proof of his greatness. Ghalib gave a new and spontaneous trend in letter writing in Urdu language, he added.

He asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments to arrange special Mushaira and other programmes on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil, Additional Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveeb, Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Jamal Shah, Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Chairman National Language Promotion Department and renowned poet Iftikhar Arif, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr Inam ul Haq Javed, Director General Academy of Letters Pakistan Dr Rashid Hamid and Executive Director Lok Heritage Shahira Shahid attended the meeting.