PESHAWAR, Aug 31 (APP): The Federal Minister of State for SAFRON,

Ghalib Khan called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters

relating to ensuring accelerated pace of work on development projects

in FATA for ensuring wellbeing of the tribal people.