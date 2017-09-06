Getting tickets of Pak-World XI matches talk of town

LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP)- Getting the tickets of Pakistan and World XI
T20 cricket series is the talk of town and with few days left in the
start of the mega event the interest of lovers of game is immensely
growing to get the tickets.
The general enclosures tickets of the first match, costing
Rs 500 each , have already been sold out which shows that those
who can not afford high price tickets have bought the tickets well
before time to see the match.
The three match series will go into action from September 12 with second match on September 13 and the last on September 15 at historic Gadaffi stadium.
Interestingly high price value tickets of Rs 8000 each of the
inaugural match have already been sold out.
Pakistan Cricket Board authorities are expecting full house
during the three matches as the matches between the seven- country
star studded World XI against pakistan team the Victorious of the
champions trophy have been billed as ” thrilling “.
“We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the fair selling
of the tickets on first come first serve basis”, said Chairman, PCB,
Najam Sathi while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
The tickets for VIP, first class and premium class will be
available at a price of Rs 6000, 4000 and 2500 each and will be
available at different shopping centers of the city where special
ticket selling booths are being setup.
“It is mandatory to produce original CNIC at the time of purchase
of the ticket and by that way we will be maintaining database record
of all the ticket buyers “, said an official of the company which
has been assigned the task to sell the tickets.
PCB made similar arrangements to sell the tickets of the final
of the Pakistan super league earlier this year and the tickets were
sold out days before the finale.
“We anticipate the same situation and we are sure that a full
house will be in presence to watch the matches of Independence Day
series between Pakistan and World XI”, he added.
Like before the PSL final, the business activities in the premises
of Gadaffi stadium where a number of restaurants and other businesses houses are located , will be closed from September 9-15 and all
concerned have been informed in this regard.
“It (closure) is part of our security plan and we have the
similar security arrangements which were put in place for the
PSL final”, said an official of the PCB.
Getting tickets of Pak-World XI matches talk of town
LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP)- Getting the tickets of Pakistan and World XI