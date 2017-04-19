Germany’s Achim Steiner nominated to head UNDP

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominated Achim Steiner of Germany as new administrator of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a world body spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the regular news briefing that

Guterres has requested the General Assembly to confirm Steiner as the head of UNDP for a four-year term.

Steiner will succeed Helen Clark, a former prime minister of New

Zealand, who has been heading the UNDP since 2009.

Steiner was the executive director of UN Environment Programme (UNEP) from 2006 to 2016. He is currently director of Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford.

Headquartered in New York City, the UNDP is the United Nations’ global

development network. It works to provide expert advice on development for developing countries.