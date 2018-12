ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday said Germany would import maximum number of Pakistani manpower under its plan-2020.

The assurance came during a meeting between German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler and the SAPM here, which was also attended by Adviser to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Representatives of German Investment Bank, says a press release.