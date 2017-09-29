Germans heap praises on Shehbaz Sharif; Siemens to set up 1263 MW power plant

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP): Jean Claude Nasr, Executive Vice President, Siemens (Germany) has heaped praises on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his commitment to work, visionary leadership and speed of work in the completion of development projects in Punjab.

Addressing the signing ceremony of 1263 megawatt Punjab Power Plant by

German engineers from Siemens here on Friday, the Germans admired Shehbaz Sharif

for his qualities of head and heart and his relentless speed to complete projects which

had Punjab on the road to progress.

The Siemens EVP Jean most modern gas turbines would be installed for this

project, adding the turbines were example of its own with regard to performance and

their technology was of high quality and this project would be completed in a record

period of time.

Jean Claude said Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid full attention to

quality with speed and got implemented the projects on fast track basis, adding that was

why Punjab government was moving forward with a vision under his leadership and it

was the secret of development of the Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President China Machinery Engineering

Company Fung Yung Choy said the Punjab government had worked day and night for

energy projects under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif and we are proud of his dynamic leadership.

He said Shehbaz Sharif works hard day and night and his hard work speaks

for itself.

Fung Yung said it was a pleasure to work with the Punjab government under

the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He congratulated the Chief Minister as

well as the whole team of the Punjab government over the signing of the agreement,

adding that the government had completed different projects with speed, quality and

transparency and new benchmarks have been set by the Punjab government under the

leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.