German envoy offers condolence over loss of lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Friday condoled over the loss of lives in the tragic train accident that took place near Sheikhupura.

He expressed his heartfelt condolence to the grieved families of Sikh Yatris over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Earlier in the day at least 20 people died when the Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a coaster near Sheikhupura.

The deceased mainly included Sikh pilgrims who were travelling home from Nankana Sahib.