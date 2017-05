ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): German Special Representative for

Pakistan-Afghanistan Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser Thursday met

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues

with particular emphasis on Pakistan-Afghan border management were

discussed during the meeting, Inter Services Public Relations press

release said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s

contributions towards regional peace and stability.