German envoy condoles with martyred PAF Wing Commander’s family

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):German Ambassador to Pakistan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the aircraft

crash in which PAF Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred near Shakarparian.

In a tweet on his social media account, the Ambassador extended his heartfelt condolence

to the members of bereaved family and said that he was deeply grieved and saddened at

this tragic news of Aircraft crash in Islamabad.

He prayed for the departed soul and his family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.